Memphis Showboats, Houston Gamblers give back at Mid-South Food Bank

Memphis Showboats help pack boxes at Mid-South Food Bank
Memphis Showboats help pack boxes at Mid-South Food Bank(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers, the two USFL teams stationed in the Bluff City, teamed up Monday afternoon to work at the Mid-South Food Bank in a community outreach effort.

Players had the chance to give back to the community they play in front of by packing boxes and assorting household food items.

This is leading up to Sunday’s big game, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., when the Showboats will host the Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

”We’re coming into a new city and we want everyone to support us, so we have to come back and give our support to them as well,” Showboats running back Juwan Washington said.

The Gamblers are 4-2 on the season, while the Showboats are 3-3, looking for a fourth straight win.

