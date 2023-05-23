MBI investigating shooting in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting in Clarksdale.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home on West Second Street.

One person was killed.

Police Chief Robbie Linley says the investigation was handed over to MBI because of a conflict with someone in his agency--however, MBI says the shooting was not officer-involved in nature.

The shooting comes a day after 14 were shot in two connected shootings in Clarksdale, but police would not say if this shooting is related to those.

