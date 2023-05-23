Advertise with Us
Man accused of killing nephew, shooting another man at vacant home

Rickey Crutcher
Rickey Crutcher(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man faces charges after a double shooting at a vacant townhome earlier this month.

Police say Rickey Crutcher admitted to shooting his nephew Levonte Randle at a vacant home on Webbway Drive on May 14.

Police say a man posted an extended gun magazine for sale on Facebook and the ad was answered by Randle.

They agreed to meet at the Webbway location. Upon meeting, Randle yelled “door locked!” and shots were fired.

Police say Crutcher fired the shot that killed Randle and injured another man.

Crutcher is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

His bond was set at $250,000.

