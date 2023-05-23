Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Landlord accused of setting building on fire as he played Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.
Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.(Saint Louis County Jail)
By Hayley Raatsi and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) – A landlord in Minnesota is accused of setting his own apartment building on fire last week.

Travis Lee Carlson, 37, has been charged with first-degree arson.

According to court documents, first responders were called to the apartment in Duluth for a fire that had started on the upper floors.

When they arrived, first responders said they found the building on fire, along with Billy Joel’s song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” blaring from the upstairs apartment.

Fire investigators found a drilled hole in the gas tank of Carlson’s truck with a drill laying nearby. There were also lids to gas cans laying on the ground by the truck.

Investigators found the electrical panel in the basement of the apartments had several wires pulled out. In addition, there were numerous areas in the upstairs apartment that had green liquid lines from a burned accelerant staining several pieces of furniture, flooring, and walls.

One tenant reported waking up to Carlson, his landlord, smashing glass and breaking things just before the fire started.

Then, the tenant said Carlson knocked on his apartment door and told him, “The house is on fire.”

A neighbor also called 911 to report that he saw Carlson wearing a helmet and smashing his own windows.

The neighbor also said he saw a flash “like a fireball” coming from the upstairs apartment.

Authorities said Carlson was found the next day with fresh burn injuries to his legs and arms. He was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Carlson is being held in the Saint Louis County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Carlson is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Mother of teen charged in Fayette-Ware HS overdoses dies
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
A man is recovering after he was attacked and stung hundreds of times by killer bees in Arizona.
Man stung more than 250 times in bee attack: ‘Never experienced anything like this’
15-year-old killed by former Clarksdale police officer, police say