Juvenile killed by former Clarkdale police officer, police say

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant and Myracle Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A teen was shot by a former Clarksdale police officer on Monday according to police.

Clarksdale police chief Robbie Linley says a juvenile, Cornelius McGhee Jr., was killed on West Second Street.

Chief Linley says the investigation was handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because of a conflict with someone in his agency--however, MBI says the shooting was not officer-involved in nature.

The shooting comes one day after 14 were shot in two connected shootings in Clarksdale, but police would not say if this shooting is related to those.

We are working to gather more information on this shooting.

