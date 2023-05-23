FEMA deadline approaches for Tenn. counties affected by storm in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The deadline is approaching for Tennessee counties that had damage or losses during the tornadoes in March to apply for assistance.

Tennesse counties such as Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne have two more weeks to apply for federal disaster assistance.

June 6 is the last day to apply for a grant from FEMA and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to FEMA, residents are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance.

If there’s a delay in your insurance settlement, any FEMA funding would be considered an advance that must be repaid when you receive your settlement.

If approved for funding under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, you may receive a limited amount of disaster assistance to make repairs to your primary home and/or repair and replace essential personal property when the damage is not covered by insurance.

FEMA grants may also cover childcare, medical or dental care, and other serious disaster-related needs such as transportation and moving and storage expenses.

There is a list below to apply for FEMA disaster assistance or U.S. Small Business Administration:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Apply to SBA online or to download applications, go to https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/

Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955

Email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.