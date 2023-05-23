Advertise with Us
FEMA deadline approaches for Tenn. counties affected by storm in March

Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The deadline is approaching for Tennessee counties that had damage or losses during the tornadoes in March to apply for assistance.

Tennesse counties such as Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne have two more weeks to apply for federal disaster assistance.

June 6 is the last day to apply for a grant from FEMA and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to FEMA, residents are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance.

If there’s a delay in your insurance settlement, any FEMA funding would be considered an advance that must be repaid when you receive your settlement.

If approved for funding under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, you may receive a limited amount of disaster assistance to make repairs to your primary home and/or repair and replace essential personal property when the damage is not covered by insurance.

FEMA grants may also cover childcare, medical or dental care, and other serious disaster-related needs such as transportation and moving and storage expenses.

There is a list below to apply for FEMA disaster assistance or U.S. Small Business Administration:

