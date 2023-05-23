Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Covington High celebrates grads after parts of city leveled by tornado

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington High School class of 2023 received their diplomas Monday night after learning a lesson in Mother Nature’s power and how their hometown can unite in service.

An EF-3 tornado hammered Covington, Tennessee, less than two months ago, damaging nearly 500 buildings, injuring 28 and killing one person.

But the weather for Monday night’s graduation ceremony on Covington High’s athletic field was postcard perfect.

The high schoolers made room for Crestview Middle School students who moved into the high school following the March 31 tornado.

The storm destroyed Crestview Elementary and Middle schools but sparked an outpouring of Covington community spirit.

“It means a lot to me especially with everything that’s happened in our community over the past month with the tornadoes and everything,” graduating senior Caleb Henry said. “We’ve had the middle schoolers housed in our school. It just means a lot with all the hard work I’ve put on over the 4 years. I’m finally out.”

While graduation went off in a magnificent sunset tonight, the re-building of Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools is now on hold in Covington due to groundwater concerns.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
MPD generic
Juvenile dead in downtown shooting, police say
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown

Latest News

Chase Harris
Questions remain over bail system amid repeat criminal out on low bond
Caught on camera: Surveillance footage shows moments before first of shootings that left 14 wounded
Memphis Showboats, Houston Gamblers give back at Mid-South Food Bank
Covington High celebrates grads after parts of city leveled by tornado
Questions remain over bail system amid repeat criminal out on low bond