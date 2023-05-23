Cooper-Young neighbors on edge after 72-year-old man robbed while taking out trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect accused of assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old man in Midtown while taking out the trash Monday morning.

Following recent Midtown robberies, Cooper-Young residents are on the look out.

Everyday from his porch, Donald Fowler, a Cooper-Young resident of 37 years says he watches for suspicious activity.

“I kind of go around the neighborhood a little bit as I am going. Just check people out,” said Fowler.

He believes for over the last six months, crimes in Cooper-Young have been happening more often in the community.

“We got a lot of homeless people now coming through here and it’s white, it’s black, it’s everybody,” said Fowler. “But when you see somebody out of the ordinary, that’s never been here and they’re hanging around you know something’s gonna go on.”

So far in the month of May, MPD reported at least 185 crimes around the Cooper Young area, based on its public safety map, including seven robberies to individuals and businesses.

Most recent, was a crime against a 72-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed behind Grivet on Monday morning.

Memphis police said he was throwing out his trash when he was hit in the face with a handgun.

Another similar early morning robbery happened just six days before. The victim told police he was outside loading his vehicle on Young Avenue when a suspect took his wallet at gunpoint.

It is unknown if the two crimes are connected, but investigators are seeking your help in identifying the person of interest shown in the attached photo.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.