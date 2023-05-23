Advertise with Us
18-year-old accused of breaking into over 15 cars

Jaden Young
Jaden Young(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested and charged an 18-year-old who is accused of breaking into over 15 cars.

Jaden Young is charged with burglary of an automobile, attempted burglary, and theft of property.

Memphis Police Department received multiple calls between the late evening and early morning on April 19 and April 20 from victims reporting car break-ins.

The suspect is accused of breaking into cars at these locations:

  • Texel Cove
  • Dokkum Drive
  • Markim Drive
  • Harlingen Drive
  • Van Der Veer Drive

The victims reported their vehicles being broken into and ransacked, with broken windows, according to MPD.

On the evening of April 19, in addition to the numerous incidents under Memphis police jurisdiction, Bartlett Police received a report of vehicles burglarized at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett and other areas along the Highway 64 route, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and charged by Bartlett police, and named two other accomplices.

On April 26, MPD transported one of the name suspects to Appling Farms police station for questioning.

Police say the suspect admitted to being in the car during the burglaries with Young and the suspect who was arrested by Bartlett police.

The Barlett Police Department recovered Young’s cell phone and discovered it was present at the burglaries.

It also confirmed the confessions of the other two suspects that Young was an accomplice in the crimes, according to police.

