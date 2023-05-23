Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

15-year-old killed by former Clarksdale police officer, police say

Cornelius McGhee Jr.
Cornelius McGhee Jr.(Mother)
By Jacob Gallant and Myracle Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A teen was shot by a former Clarksdale police officer on Monday according to police.

Clarksdale police chief Robbie Linley says a juvenile, Cornelius McGhee Jr., 15, was killed on West Second Street.

Chief Linley says the investigation was handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because of a conflict with someone in his agency--however, MBI says the shooting was not officer-involved in nature.

The shooting comes one day after 14 were shot in two connected shootings in Clarksdale, but police would not say if this shooting is related to those.

We are working to gather more information on this shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

Man beaten, forced to strip before carjacking, said police
Suspect beat, forced man to strip before carjacking, said police
Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction...
FEMA deadline approaches for Tenn. counties affected by storm in March
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden