Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon.

Kenner police said the ice cream truck was traveling down the road when the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The ice cream truck crashed into a family’s apartment, striking 12-year-old Adrian Fajardo...
The ice cream truck crashed into a family’s apartment, striking 12-year-old Adrian Fajardo while he was playing video games in his bedroom.(GoFundMe)

The ice cream truck crashed into a family’s apartment, striking 12-year-old Adrian Fajardo while he was playing video games in his bedroom.

In a GoFundMe post, Adrian’s family said he was stuck underneath rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Adrian suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs. He is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.

Adrian suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs. He is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.
Adrian suffered a fractured skull and broken limbs. He is in the ICU at Children’s Hospital.(GoFundMe)

The driver of the truck was also hospitalized, police said.

The GoFundMe page is raising money for Adrian’s recovery and to help the family find housing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Game of Bones tent
Members of BBQ cooking team say they were unfairly kicked out of Memphis in May
One of the shooting scenes in Clarksdale.
14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss. in three separate shootings: surveillance video shows moments after first shooting downtown
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Surveillance footage of the fatal crash
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Original lead singer of the Bar-Kays talks about upcoming unveiling at Hard Rock Cafe
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
Twilight Thursdays returns to the Memphis Botanic Garden
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open