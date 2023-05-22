Your First Alert to our next chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure riding along the Gulf Coast is driving moisture into the Mid-South. This combined with daytime heating will bring a chance of a few showers into the area tomorrow. That will be followed by several days of dry weather, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity through the upcoming holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 60. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

