Woman injured in apartment shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left a woman injured on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:45 a.m. at the Bentree Apartments on Briarpark Drive.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The known suspect fled the scene, according to MPD.

Any with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH

