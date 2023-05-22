Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman injured in apartment shooting in Whitehaven

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an apartment shooting that left a woman injured on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:45 a.m. at the Bentree Apartments on Briarpark Drive.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The known suspect fled the scene, according to MPD.

Any with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
MPD generic
Juvenile dead in downtown shooting, police say
WCBCC announces the finalists for the competition
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the three finalists
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Downtown Memphis and Mud Island
Candidates to officially file petitions to run for city-wide positions
TCAP tests scores expected Monday
3rd grade students, parents expect to receive TCAP test scores
Best Life: Every second counts
Best Life: Every second counts
Election petition available