Wanted man jumps out of moving car with children inside, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man after jumping out of a moving car with children inside during a police chase on May 21.

Officers noticed a 2006 Infiniti car with expired tags in the area of Rolling Hills and Students Road and made a traffic stop.

Antwan Allen, the driver refused to stop, said police. According to the affidavit, Allen bailed out of the car while it was still moving and fled.

He left his 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece inside the moving car, said police.

The children were not restrained in a car seat.

Two other men also exited the car and were taken into custody.

The car was stolen on I-240 and Getwell Road between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Police say the key was left inside the car.

Allen is charged with theft of property, evading official detention, child endangerment, and violation of vehicle registration law.

