Teen mother, newborn reported missing, says police

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile woman and her newborn child are reported missing on May 18.

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for Marissa Clark and her one-month-old child Grayson Clark.

The Clark’s mother said her daughter was going to her boyfriend’s house on Ruthie Cove when she talked to her on May 21.

The missing mother is 5′4, 145 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. The child’s clothing is unknown.

Contact MPD if you have any information on their where about at 901-545-2677.

