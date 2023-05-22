Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Surveillance footage shows car smash into North Memphis business at high speed

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis resident is sounding the alarm about safety after his viral video of a deadly rollover crash shows two men flying from a car into a building and killing the passenger.

The dramatic rollover crash was captured last Saturday just before noon.

The incident was captured by a nearby resident who did not want to be identified; they said accidents on Jackson Avenue, just south of Interstate 40, are an issue.

“There’s like car crashes every few weeks and so we just get used to it. We just see police lights and everything,” said a resident.

But that neighbor said he was horrified when he saw what happened.

According to Memphis police, a 19-year-old was driving at a high speed southbound on Jackson Avenue when he lost control.

The video shared shows the driver hitting another car, a curb, a traffic sign, then rolling several times until it wrecked into Smith Pool and Spas.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

“We were like in shock; we couldn’t believe it,” said a resident.

Memphis police said the driver went through the window of Smith’s Pools and Spas. The video shows the passenger thrown on top of the store’s roof.

Both were rushed to Regional One Hospital. The passenger died the next day.

The witness said something needs to be done about speeding in the area.

“I just wish, we could have more police officers and traffic cams, especially traffic lights; that’s what I would like more. We only have one traffic light on this long road and really people don’t really pay attention to that traffic light honestly,” said a resident.

No one inside Smith’s Pools and Spas was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and there’s no word yet on any possible charges.

