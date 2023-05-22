Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Some clouds to start the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or downpour is possible, mainly east of Memphis closer to the TN River and northeast MS.  Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be easterly at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm and highs in the low 80s. Lows will be in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy both days with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows back in the low 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Temperatures will warm slightly and the pattern will be dry for most areas in the Mid-South
