SCSO identifies man who died in construction accident

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a construction accident in Arlington.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Airline Road and Will Harris Drive.

SCSO says preliminary info suggest the death was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Monday, SCSO identified the man who was killed as Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez of Olive Branch.

