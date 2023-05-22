Advertise with Us
SCSO identifies man who died in construction accident

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a construction accident in Arlington.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at Airline Road and Will Harris Drive.

SCSO says preliminary info suggest the death was accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Monday, SCSO identified the man who was killed as Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez of Olive Branch.

