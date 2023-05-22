Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Officials break ground on workforce, career center at Northwest CC in DeSoto Co.

The groundbreaking at NWCC Career Technology Education and Workforce Facility
The groundbreaking at NWCC Career Technology Education and Workforce Facility(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A new 42,000-square foot, multi-purpose workforce and career technical education center is coming to Northwest Mississippi Community College’s DeSoto campus.

DeSoto County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the new Rangers Center.

The center will house the first registered nursing program in the county and features a new training facility for standardized regional testing.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Northwest administration say the new building will help employment retention in the county.

”We love to educate people at our colleges and universities,” Wicker said. “We don’t much like it when they go off to Nashville or Atlanta and even Houston and Dallas. This is an opportunity to stay right here in a community that still has great value. My excitement just continues to grow for the fact you get to see all of the impact that Northwest Mississippi community college has over its students, the city and the counties that we have the great fortunate to be able to serve.”

The project will cost close to $13 million, with hopes of a ribbon cutting ceremony one year from now.

Renderings of the NWCC Career Technology Education and Workforce Facility
Renderings of the NWCC Career Technology Education and Workforce Facility(Action News 5)

