Man held at gunpoint after crash at Opry Mills mall, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Saturday after police say he held a man at gunpoint while demanding cash in the Opry Mills Mall parking lot.

Justyn M. King, 33, is charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of a firearm. The victim told police when he and King crashed their vehicles in the mall parking lot, King got out of his car with a gun. King then opened the man’s car door and held him at gunpoint while demanding $300 to cover the car’s damages, according to the report.

“According to (the victim), (King) had the gun pointed less than two feet from (the victim’s) head,” police wrote in the report. “(The victim) began crying out of fear and begged to be allowed to call his brother-in-law, who would deliver the cash.”

The victim’s brother-in-law responded but called police. King was taken into custody.

Police found the gun King used in the alleged attempted robbery was stolen. He was released about five hours later.

