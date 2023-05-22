Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man arrested for multiple alleged shootings, police pursuit

Larry Brown
Larry Brown(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man for allegedly being involved in multiple shootings and a police pursuit.

Larry Brown was charged with two counts of criminal attempt of 2nd-degree murder, theft of property, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

MPD responded to the aggravated assault at the Family Dollar on the corner of Summer Avenue and North Trezevant.

Officers spoke with the manager of the store and an employee.

The manager told police that he was notified by his employee there was a woman stealing from the store.

According to police, the manager and employee followed the woman and a man outside the store, when the man pointed a gun at them.

The woman had approximately $200 worth of soap in her bags, according to police.

When the manager attempted to take the bags from her, he was shot in the leg by the man.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a blue Honda Odyssey.

On Saturday, police responded to another aggravated assault on Summer Avenue.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot of Summer Grocery.

Police say another victim was found in his car when the vehicle was struck.

A surveillance video showed a blue Honda Odyssey driving through the parking lot and firing three shots at the vehicle.

The shot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Later that day, officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Faxon Road.

According to a witness, she saw a blue minivan drive by and fire five to six shots while two people were inside the home.

The vehicle was known to be occupied by the woman and Brown, police say.

The woman was also involved in a vehicle incident and fired a gunshot at a victim on May 1.

On Sunday, officers saw the vehicle and pursued it.

The vehicle drove away and refused to stop while running into Memphis police squad cars.

According to police, Brown threw a weapon out the window during the chase, which was later recovered.

The vehicle soon came to a stop and both suspects fled the scene but were later caught.

Brown and the woman were brought in for questioning.

He told police that he was the one driving the vehicle during the shootings.

The woman wrote her statement and signed it, identifying Brown. She was not charged.

Brown was a convicted felon who was convicted of murder on December 13, 1993, and sentenced to 15 years in prison., according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
MPD generic
Juvenile dead in downtown shooting, police say
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
WCBCC announces the finalists for the competition
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the three finalists

Latest News

The scene of the construction accident in Arlington.
SCSO identifies man who died in construction accident
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Financial tips for college graduates entering the workforce
Homeowners are encouraged to get their HVAC system serviced.
HVAC expert shares ways to prevent breakdowns and repairs