Man arrested for multiple alleged shootings, police pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man for allegedly being involved in multiple shootings and a police pursuit.

Larry Brown was charged with two counts of criminal attempt of 2nd-degree murder, theft of property, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

MPD responded to the aggravated assault at the Family Dollar on the corner of Summer Avenue and North Trezevant.

Officers spoke with the manager of the store and an employee.

The manager told police that he was notified by his employee there was a woman stealing from the store.

According to police, the manager and employee followed the woman and a man outside the store, when the man pointed a gun at them.

The woman had approximately $200 worth of soap in her bags, according to police.

When the manager attempted to take the bags from her, he was shot in the leg by the man.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a blue Honda Odyssey.

On Saturday, police responded to another aggravated assault on Summer Avenue.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot of Summer Grocery.

Police say another victim was found in his car when the vehicle was struck.

A surveillance video showed a blue Honda Odyssey driving through the parking lot and firing three shots at the vehicle.

The shot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Later that day, officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Faxon Road.

According to a witness, she saw a blue minivan drive by and fire five to six shots while two people were inside the home.

The vehicle was known to be occupied by the woman and Brown, police say.

The woman was also involved in a vehicle incident and fired a gunshot at a victim on May 1.

On Sunday, officers saw the vehicle and pursued it.

The vehicle drove away and refused to stop while running into Memphis police squad cars.

According to police, Brown threw a weapon out the window during the chase, which was later recovered.

The vehicle soon came to a stop and both suspects fled the scene but were later caught.

Brown and the woman were brought in for questioning.

He told police that he was the one driving the vehicle during the shootings.

The woman wrote her statement and signed it, identifying Brown. She was not charged.

Brown was a convicted felon who was convicted of murder on December 13, 1993, and sentenced to 15 years in prison., according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.