Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Cindy Cogbill, director of strategic operations, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the kickoff of the Orion Free Music Concert Series, featuring the Sunset Symphony.

Cindy also highlighted Night at the Pops: The Music of the Silver Screen May 6, honoring our military with a night of music from the cinema.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

