Ex-Grizzlies star Tony Allen pleads guilty in fraud case

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, March 31, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen pleaded guilty in a 2021 fraud case.

Allen and more than a dozen other ex-NBA players are accused of cheating the NBA’s health and benefits plan out of $4 million. This case is being handled in New York.

The scheme targeted the NBA Players Health and Benefits plan, which provides additional coverage for eligible NBA players and their families.

According to reports, the scheme was carried out from 2017 to 2020.

Authorities say each former player received anywhere from $65,000 to $400,000 in false claims.

Allen previously pleaded not guilty, but has since changed his plea.

Allen is set to be sentenced on August 8.

Allen was a fixture on the “Grit and Grind” Grizzlies teams from 2010 to 2017.

