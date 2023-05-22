Ex-Grizzlies star Tony Allen pleads guilty in fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen pleaded guilty in a 2021 fraud case.

Allen and more than a dozen other ex-NBA players are accused of cheating the NBA’s health and benefits plan out of $4 million. This case is being handled in New York.

The scheme targeted the NBA Players Health and Benefits plan, which provides additional coverage for eligible NBA players and their families.

According to reports, the scheme was carried out from 2017 to 2020.

Authorities say each former player received anywhere from $65,000 to $400,000 in false claims.

Allen previously pleaded not guilty, but has since changed his plea.

Allen is set to be sentenced on August 8.

Allen was a fixture on the “Grit and Grind” Grizzlies teams from 2010 to 2017.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.