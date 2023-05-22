Advertise with Us
Candidates to officially file petitions to run for city-wide positions

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Municipal Election will take place in a couple of months.

Starting Monday, people interested in running for city-wide positions can file petitions to become official candidates.

This includes the mayoral position.

Earlier this month, a Shelby County judge ruled in favor of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner who both filed lawsuits challenging a 5-year residency rule.

With that requirement now being out of the way, several potential candidates are expected to file petitions to officially begin their campaign.

Once those petitions are picked up from the Shelby County Election Commission, candidates must then get 25 valid signatures from registered voters who live in their district, to approve and solidify those petitions.

Election Commission officials recommend receiving extra in case those who sign aren’t actually registered voters.

Candidates are also required to file campaign financial disclosures and a statement of interest.

Candidates have until noon on July 20 to receive signatures and return their petitions back to the Shelby County Election Commission to file them.

