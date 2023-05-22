72-year-old man robbed, assaulted in Cooper-Young while taking out trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 72-year-old man is recovering after he was assaulted and robbed Monday morning in Cooper-Young.

Memphis police say a man asked the victim for money around 7 a.m. Monday as the 72-year-old was taking out his trash.

That’s when police say the man pistol-whipped him, knocking him unconscious, and stole his wallet.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.