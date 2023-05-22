Advertise with Us
72-year-old man robbed, assaulted in Cooper-Young while taking out trash

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 72-year-old man is recovering after he was assaulted and robbed Monday morning in Cooper-Young.

Memphis police say a man asked the victim for money around 7 a.m. Monday as the 72-year-old was taking out his trash.

That’s when police say the man pistol-whipped him, knocking him unconscious, and stole his wallet.

No suspect information is available at this time.

