3rd grade students, parents expect to receive TCAP test scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many students and their parents are expected to learn if their children met proficiency standards for English on Monday.

These scores could determine how many students’ summer and next academic school year will look like.

A law passed two years ago requires third-grade students who do not meet the state’s English Language Arts standards to either attend a summer reading camp, or tutoring program or repeat the third grade.

This law has received a lot of backlash from teachers across the state.

Many of them, attributed struggling reading scores to the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall nontraditional learning environment throughout that time.

During the MSCS State of the District address earlier this year, Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said she recognized many of her students were behind in reading scores, but the district had several programs in place to try to improve those.

Earlier this year, MSCS leaders shared that more than 2,000 students were at risk of being held back due to their reading scores.

According to their performance analysis from a winter exam, out of 6,000 students, 4,000 of them scored below proficiency level.

MSCS says parents should look out for an email and letter in the mail, regarding if their third grader met or did not meet the state’s standards.

Those students who did not meet the standards will be able to retake to ELA section of TCAP starting this Wednesday through Friday.

