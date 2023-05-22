14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss.

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A total of 14 people were injured in two shootings in Clarksdale, Mississippi, that are believed to be connected.

Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley says the shootings happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All 14 victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. All but one have since been released.

There is currently no suspect information.

The majority of victims were shot on Delta Avenue. Police say several rifles, handguns and shell casings were found at the scene.

A woman was also found that had been shot at Florence Avenue and Friars Point Road.

Clarksdale Police Department and Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about who is responsible, call police at 662-621-8152.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.