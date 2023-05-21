World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WCBCC has announced the Grand Champions for the 2023 year.

Here are the following winners:

Grand Champion

Ridiculous Bar-B-Krewe

Ribs

1st: Ribdiculus Bar-B-Krewe

2nd: Team Best Damn BBQ Sauce

3rd: Too Sauced To Pork

4th: Swinefeld

5th: Slabs A Smokin’

6th: Porkin’ The Park

7th: Russell’s Dam Good BBQ

8th: Burnt Finger BBQ

9th: Heath Riles BBQ

10th: Ribbed For Your Pleasure

Shoulder

1st: Sweet Cheeks

2nd: The Peoples Republic of Swina

3rd: Moe Cason BBQ

4th: Smoked N’ Spiced

5th: My Swine Championship BBQ Team

6th: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

7th: Shine & Swine

8th: Cadilac Grills

9th: Prescott Porkers

10th: Lillie’s Q

Whole Hog

1st: Hometown BBQ

2nd: BBQ Republic

3rd: Blues Hog

4th: Rusty’s Smoke BBQ

5th: Yazoo’s Delta Q

6th: Boars Night Out

7th: Come and Eat It

8th: Bubba Grill

9th: Hog Addiction

10th: Ubons

Green Grilling Award

Sweet Cheeks

Kingsford Tour of Champions

1st: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

2nd: Swine & Dine

3rd: The Shed BBQ Has Gone Loco

Congrats to all the winners!

