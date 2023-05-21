World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WCBCC has announced the Grand Champions for the 2023 year.
Here are the following winners:
Grand Champion
Ridiculous Bar-B-Krewe
Ribs
1st: Ribdiculus Bar-B-Krewe
2nd: Team Best Damn BBQ Sauce
3rd: Too Sauced To Pork
4th: Swinefeld
5th: Slabs A Smokin’
6th: Porkin’ The Park
7th: Russell’s Dam Good BBQ
8th: Burnt Finger BBQ
9th: Heath Riles BBQ
10th: Ribbed For Your Pleasure
Shoulder
1st: Sweet Cheeks
2nd: The Peoples Republic of Swina
3rd: Moe Cason BBQ
4th: Smoked N’ Spiced
5th: My Swine Championship BBQ Team
6th: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
7th: Shine & Swine
8th: Cadilac Grills
9th: Prescott Porkers
10th: Lillie’s Q
Whole Hog
1st: Hometown BBQ
2nd: BBQ Republic
3rd: Blues Hog
4th: Rusty’s Smoke BBQ
5th: Yazoo’s Delta Q
6th: Boars Night Out
7th: Come and Eat It
8th: Bubba Grill
9th: Hog Addiction
10th: Ubons
Green Grilling Award
Sweet Cheeks
Kingsford Tour of Champions
1st: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
2nd: Swine & Dine
3rd: The Shed BBQ Has Gone Loco
Congrats to all the winners!
