Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners

Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced(KBTX)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WCBCC has announced the Grand Champions for the 2023 year.

Here are the following winners:

Grand Champion

Ridiculous Bar-B-Krewe

Ribs

1st: Ribdiculus Bar-B-Krewe

2nd: Team Best Damn BBQ Sauce

3rd: Too Sauced To Pork

4th: Swinefeld

5th: Slabs A Smokin’

6th: Porkin’ The Park

7th: Russell’s Dam Good BBQ

8th: Burnt Finger BBQ

9th: Heath Riles BBQ

10th: Ribbed For Your Pleasure

Shoulder

1st: Sweet Cheeks

2nd: The Peoples Republic of Swina

3rd: Moe Cason BBQ

4th: Smoked N’ Spiced

5th: My Swine Championship BBQ Team

6th: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

7th: Shine & Swine

8th: Cadilac Grills

9th: Prescott Porkers

10th: Lillie’s Q

Whole Hog

1st: Hometown BBQ

2nd: BBQ Republic

3rd: Blues Hog

4th: Rusty’s Smoke BBQ

5th: Yazoo’s Delta Q

6th: Boars Night Out

7th: Come and Eat It

8th: Bubba Grill

9th: Hog Addiction

10th: Ubons

Green Grilling Award

Sweet Cheeks

Kingsford Tour of Champions

1st: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

2nd: Swine & Dine

3rd: The Shed BBQ Has Gone Loco

Congrats to all the winners!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident

Latest News

A crime scene in Memphis
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Shasta Avenue
Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving
“Pink With A Purpose”: Organization holds 5K marathon to raise awareness for cancer survivors
Showboats Highlight 5/20/23
Memphis Showboats receiver Derrick Dillon returns a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown...
Showboats pitch first shutout of USFL season, defeat Pittsburgh 22-0 for first win in Memphis