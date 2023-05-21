Advertise with Us
“Pink With A Purpose”: Organization holds 5K marathon to raise awareness for cancer survivors

Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving
Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving(Action News 5)
By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marquette Park turned pink Saturday for the Cancer Survivors 5K Run/Walk.

The non-profit “Pink With a Purpose” held the free event to raise awareness for all cancer survivors of all ages.

Couple enjoys a day at Cancer Walk
Couple enjoys a day at Cancer Walk(Action News 5)

The organization’s founder April Wadlington-Hubbard says her youngest participant Saturday was just 12-year-old brain cancer survivor.

Pink with a purpose has been around since 2011 working to enhance cancer awareness of prevention and treatment.

