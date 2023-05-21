MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Shasta Avenue
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.
Around 5 p.m., officers received notice of a shooting that took place near North Trezevant and Shasta Avenue.
Once the police officers arrived, they discovered a victim had been shot and was suffering from injuries.
The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility and is currently in critical condition.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
