Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Shasta Avenue

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., officers received notice of a shooting that took place near North Trezevant and Shasta Avenue.

Once the police officers arrived, they discovered a victim had been shot and was suffering from injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident

Latest News

Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving
“Pink With A Purpose”: Organization holds 5K marathon to raise awareness for cancer survivors
Showboats Highlight 5/20/23
Memphis Showboats receiver Derrick Dillon returns a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown...
Showboats pitch first shutout of USFL season, defeat Pittsburgh 22-0 for first win in Memphis