MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Shasta Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., officers received notice of a shooting that took place near North Trezevant and Shasta Avenue.

Once the police officers arrived, they discovered a victim had been shot and was suffering from injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility and is currently in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.