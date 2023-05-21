Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: 1 in critical condition after aggravated assault near E Raines Road

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
May. 20, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault incident near E Raines Road and Brockgreen Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one victim had been injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

There is currently no information on possible suspects.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident

Showboats Highlight 5/20/23