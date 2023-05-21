MPD: 1 in critical condition after aggravated assault near E Raines Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault incident near E Raines Road and Brockgreen Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one victim had been injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

There is currently no information on possible suspects.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.