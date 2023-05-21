Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Baseball ends regular season with run rule rout of Tulane

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis baseball team finished off their regular season in spectacular fashion, defeating Tulane 12-2 by run rule in seven innings at FedExPark. The Tigers end the regular season with 28 wins, their most since 2017 in the first year under head coach Kerrick Jackson.

The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring eight runs in the first two innings. Munford native Shane Cox was the star of the show for Memphis, homering and driving in a game-high five runs.

Austin Baskin ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th that gave the Tigers the magic 10-run lead.

Memphis will head to the AAC Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Florida starting Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident

Latest News

Koperniak hits walk-off home run to power Redbirds to 3-1 extra innings win
Memphis Showboats receiver Derrick Dillon returns a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown...
Showboats pitch first shutout of USFL season, defeat Pittsburgh 22-0 for first win in Memphis
Morant breaks silence after 2nd suspension over gun video
Morant breaks silence after 2nd suspension over gun video
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half of Game 5 of the team's...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video