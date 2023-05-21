Memphis Baseball ends regular season with run rule rout of Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis baseball team finished off their regular season in spectacular fashion, defeating Tulane 12-2 by run rule in seven innings at FedExPark. The Tigers end the regular season with 28 wins, their most since 2017 in the first year under head coach Kerrick Jackson.

The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring eight runs in the first two innings. Munford native Shane Cox was the star of the show for Memphis, homering and driving in a game-high five runs.

Austin Baskin ended the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th that gave the Tigers the magic 10-run lead.

Memphis will head to the AAC Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Florida starting Tuesday.

