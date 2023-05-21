Man injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:53 a.m. on Stone Ridge Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information st this time.

