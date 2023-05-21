Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead in southwest Memphis shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead in a shooting that took place in southwest Memphis on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11L55 a..m on South Third Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to right) Latissa Johnson, Shaqunna Jackson, and Syretta Jenkins
3 Memphis women indicted in TennCare fraud scheme
Winners of the 2023 WCBCC have been announced
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the 2023 winners
WCBCC announces the finalists for the competition
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the three finalists
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’

Latest News

Rep. Antonio Parkinson speaks at Middle College High School graduation
An injured fan in carried to the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador,...
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush entrance gate
Memphis Police Department
Man injured in southeast Memphis shooting
Participants in the Cancer Walk enjoy a day of giving
“Pink With A Purpose”: Organization holds 5K run and walk to raise awareness for cancer survivors