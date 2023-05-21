Man dead in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead in a shooting that took place in southwest Memphis on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11L55 a..m on South Third Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

