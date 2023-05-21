Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Koperniak hits walk-off home run to power Redbirds to 3-1 extra innings win

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Matt Koperniak hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to power the Memphis Redbirds to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night. The victory halts the Redbirds’ losing streak at five games.

The game was scoreless through nine innings. Gwinnett scored a run in the top of the 10th inning. In the bottom half, Errol Robinson tied the game with a single up the middle. Two batters later, Koperniak launched his first home run of the season into the Redbirds’ bullpen to win it for Memphis.

The Redbirds will wrap up their six-game series against Gwinnett at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.

