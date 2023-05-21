Juvenile dead in downtown shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:19 p.m. on South Fourth Street and Peabody Place.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time.

