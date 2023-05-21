Gov. Bill Lee speaks at Whitehaven High School graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Whitehaven High School walked across the stage Saturday morning and they had the honor of hearing from Governor Bill Lee.

“You have created a remarkable school, one of the only three schools in this district that have a 90 percent of better graduation,” said Governor Lee.

Many are headed to college in the fall.

In fact, more than 80 are part of the Million Dollar Tiger Club, accumulating over $100 million in scholarships.

As the students heard from Governor Lee, he encouraged them to embrace the moment, a moment he says they’ll never forget.

“You individually have such value and dignity. As a human being, you may not even recognize that but it is there. As you walk from this place into your future, that dignity that your individual creation of God that you are has a great opportunity of hope in this future,” said Governor Lee.

Governor Lee also reminded students to remember where they came from, don’t forget who helped them, and to give back.

“I just graduated from one of the top schools in Memphis―it’s really an honor because of how long it took me to get here and how hard it was and I really just like to thank everybody that got me here,” said Kori Campbell, Whitehaven High School graduate.

Campbell will head to UT Martin in the fall and plans to major in Kinesiology.

The honor society member also received state distinctions, after earning two different certifications.

Her mother says she’s beyond proud to watch her youngest child accomplish her goals.

She’s also grateful to those who made an impact on her child’s life.

“The principal, the coach, her basketball coach―it’s just different things that I have witnessed. How they have come together to help me mature her and to help her grow up, everything. I just love it,” said Campbell’s mother.

In addition to all of the “million-dollar scholars” 173 of the 377 Whitehaven students had a GPA of 3.0 or higher and this year’s class was the first to participate in an HBCU tour.

While Interim Superintendent Toni Williams did attend, she said she wasn’t there as the superintendent but instead as a former Tiger herself, “surrounded by family.”

“It feels good to be here with you today, but not as the superintendent, more of a Whitehaven High School alumni. As I look around I see family,” said Williams.

