Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to overnight rain and thunderstorms followed by a much cooler weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms through Mid-South tonight. Fortunately, the threat of severe storms will be minimal, but heavy rain with thunder and lightning will be likely for many overnight. Rain will exit tomorrow morning, however, clouds will likely linger through the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few early morning showers, a breezy North wind at 10-15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Friday evening weather update
Friday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 19, 2023
Calista Flockhart, left, and Harrison Ford pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere...
Photos of Cannes Film Festival 2023 capture the star-studded event
Memphis Showboats visit FedExFamilyHouse
Memphis Showboats visit FedExFamilyHouse