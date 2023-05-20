World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the three finalists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has announced the finalists for the Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog portion of the competition.

The Top Three Finalists are as follows:

Ribs- Too Sauced To Pork, Team Best Damn BBQ Sauce, Ridiculous Bar-B-Krew

Shoulder- The Peoples Republic of Swina, Moe Cason BBQ, Sweet Cheeks

Whole Hog- Hometown BBQ, BBQ Republic, Blues Hog

Congratulations to all the talented finalists!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.