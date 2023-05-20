Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest announces the three finalists

WCBCC announces the finalists for the competition
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has announced the finalists for the Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog portion of the competition.

The Top Three Finalists are as follows:

Ribs- Too Sauced To Pork, Team Best Damn BBQ Sauce, Ridiculous Bar-B-Krew

Shoulder- The Peoples Republic of Swina, Moe Cason BBQ, Sweet Cheeks

Whole Hog- Hometown BBQ, BBQ Republic, Blues Hog

Congratulations to all the talented finalists!

