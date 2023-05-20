Teams prep for Judging Day as Day 3 of World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest comes to a close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day three of the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest came to an end Friday, but dozens of teams competing will be Downtown all night long preparing for Judging Day on Saturday.

Friday is the last day before awards go out for the best whole hog, shoulder, ribs, and the grand champion!

Some teams gave Action News 5 a sneak peek at what they’re hoping will bring home a win.

Teams are keeping their secrets close to the chest, like 17-year-old Richard Forrest. He’s one of the youngest cooks participating this year and says his love for cooking comes from his father.

“He had me just shoveling coals until I got to an older age, until I was able to cook and stuff, and grill by myself,” said Forrest, the assistant cook for “Peyton Place Motelyque.”

The World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest brings people around the world together and even brings out some healthy competition between families.

“My husband has a team a few doors down, we beat him a few years ago we want to be in again,” said Delaniah Bringle, Captian of “I Only Smoke When I Drink.”

Bringle and her team are competing for the fourth year in a row and hope their whole hog gets a win Friday.

“It’s a lot of work,” said “I Only Smoke When I Drink” pitmaster Mary Mac. “Karen raised a hog and then we get it here. We tore it down and we get it down here. The whole team helps, it’s massive.”

However, any team you run into will tell you the same thing, being a part of this contest is about more than winning.

“It’s just a friendship in the family that we have here,” said Dustin Stanford with “Hometown BBQ.”

“That means more than these trophies,” Stanford said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’re here to battle for a trophy, but we’re also here to have fun.”

Whether you’re from the Mid-South or not, teams keep coming back to Memphis every year.

“It’s good weather for us to get together being from Oklahoma here,” said “Smoklahomies” head chef Chris Greenwald. “I actually live in Chattanooga, so it’s a perfect meeting place. We enjoy hanging out in Memphis.”

All of them were joined by food, friendship, and so much more.

“What happens here, Mexico, in the U.S., in Malaysia, Tibet, and China and Brazil. We are united,” said Alejandro Gutierrez from “Mexico’s Barbecue Team.” “There’s no border, there’s no language. It’s the same for all.”

Awards went out for anything but pork, hot wings, and sauces Friday.

You can find the winners here.

Friday is judging day!

Gates open at 10 a.m.

