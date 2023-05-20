Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash caused a traffic delay on Saturday morning on I-240 and Getwell Road.

The crash was reported at 6:09 a.m. according to TDOT.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

All eastbound lanes are blocked and the left shoulder is blocked.

