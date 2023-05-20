Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240

Traffic delay on I-240 and Getwell Road
Traffic delay on I-240 and Getwell Road(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash caused a traffic delay on Saturday morning on I-240 and Getwell Road.

The crash was reported at 6:09 a.m. according to TDOT.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department.

All eastbound lanes are blocked and the left shoulder is blocked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident
I-240 crash
Woman dead after car crash on I-240 near Poplar Ave.

Latest News

2 seriously injured in Oakhaven crash, traffic delayed
Crash on I-240
Traffic delay on I-55 bridge
Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-55 bridge
The scene on I-240
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240