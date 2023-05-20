Showboats pitch first shutout of USFL season, defeat Pittsburgh 22-0 for first win in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Showboats defense put together another spectacular performance, shutting out the Pittsburgh Maulers 22-0 for their third straight win overall and their first in Memphis this season. The shutout is the first in the USFL this season, as Memphis is back even at 3-3 after starting the season 0-3.

The defense was helped out by maybe the play of the season across the league. In the final seconds of the first half, the Maulers attempted a 59-yard field goal that came up short. Showboats receiver Derrick Dillon fielded the missed kick and ran it back 109 yards for a sensational touchdown as time expired in the first half to put Memphis up 19-0 at halftime. Dillon had 219 total yards in the game.

Memphis’ lone offensive touchdown came early in the second quarter when Cole Kelley hit Vinny Papale for a 39-yard score.

The Showboats have now allowed just 20 points total over their three-game win streak.

Memphis will be back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium next Sunday for a battle with the other Memphis hub team; the Houston Gamblers.

