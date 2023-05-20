Rain this morning followed by a dry and cooler pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A low pressure system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms before noon for the Mid-South. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning, but no severe weather expected. Clouds will likely linger through the afternoon before some gradual clearing this evening. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with morning rain, breezy North wind at 10-15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.