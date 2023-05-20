Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Rain this morning followed by a dry and cooler pattern

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A low pressure system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms before noon for the Mid-South. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning, but no severe weather expected. Clouds will likely linger through the afternoon before some gradual clearing this evening. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with morning rain, breezy North wind at 10-15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him
SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident
I-240 crash
Woman dead after car crash on I-240 near Poplar Ave.

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to overnight rain and thunderstorms followed by a much cooler weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 19, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered showers or a few storms still expected tonight and lingering weekend clouds
Spencer's Forecast