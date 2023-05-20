Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Showboats visit FedExFamilyHouse

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of a home game Saturday, some Memphis Showboats spent time with families at FedExFamilyHouse.

The space provides free housing, food, transportation, and support to children receiving care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and their families.

“It’s a wonderful place,” explained June Merriweather from Jackson, Tennessee. “This is amazing. I didn’t know everything that was in here. I didn’t know y’all had the kitchen in here where we could cook. But we had a nice time.”

Showboats cheerleader Allie McDaniel said the team’s return to Memphis means returning with care.

“I’ve grown up here in Memphis and lived here my whole life,” McDaniel explained. “I moved away for school, so it’s been great to come back already.”

Along with breakfast, free Showboats tickets were given to families.

The boats are currently on a two-game winning streak.

They face the Pittsburgh Maulers Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to overnight rain and thunderstorms followed by a much cooler weekend
Friday evening weather update
Friday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 19, 2023
Calista Flockhart, left, and Harrison Ford pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere...
Photos of Cannes Film Festival 2023 capture the star-studded event