Memphis Showboats visit FedExFamilyHouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of a home game Saturday, some Memphis Showboats spent time with families at FedExFamilyHouse.

The space provides free housing, food, transportation, and support to children receiving care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and their families.

“It’s a wonderful place,” explained June Merriweather from Jackson, Tennessee. “This is amazing. I didn’t know everything that was in here. I didn’t know y’all had the kitchen in here where we could cook. But we had a nice time.”

Showboats cheerleader Allie McDaniel said the team’s return to Memphis means returning with care.

“I’ve grown up here in Memphis and lived here my whole life,” McDaniel explained. “I moved away for school, so it’s been great to come back already.”

Along with breakfast, free Showboats tickets were given to families.

The boats are currently on a two-game winning streak.

They face the Pittsburgh Maulers Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.