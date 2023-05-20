Advertise with Us
Man injured in shooting on Summer Avenue

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:19 a.m. on Summer Avenue.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

SCSO investigating death of man in construction accident

