Man injured in shooting on Summer Avenue
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:19 a.m. on Summer Avenue.
The victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528-CASH.
