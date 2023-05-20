2 seriously injured in Oakhaven crash, traffic delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at East Shelby Drive and Chevron Road.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route as officers work to clear the scene.

