2 men charged for allegedly robbing, carjacking, shooting ATM serviceman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been arrested and charged for allegedly robbing, carjacking, and shooting an ATM service worker on Wednesday.

Royce Newsome, 30, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Alvin Anthony, 28, was charged with Attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to a carjacking and a victim shot at the Save Market located at 1948 Oakwood Street.

The victim was walking to his 2022 Honda HRV after servicing the ATM machine inside the business when a suspect approached him from behind and began to assault him, according to Memphis Police Department.

Two other suspects approached and entered the victim’s car, one of them wearing a plain white t-shirt and black skinny jeans.

As the suspects fled, one of them fired a shot at the victim, hitting him in the back.

When police reviewed security video from the incident, they noticed a two-door red Honda Accord with a missing front bumper, circling the area several times, as well as a black Nissan Altima with a bullet defect in the gas cap.

The video also showed someone coming out of the passenger side of the red Honda before the incident, which is where one of the suspects approached from.

Both vehicles drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed before the incident.

All three suspects were armed with firearms, according to MPD.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle, and a safe containing $120,000, according to MPD.

On Thursday, MPD recovered more surveillance video showing the red Honda Accord following the victim from one business to another before the incident.

Police located the red Honda and the black Nissan Altima at a residence on Paullus Ave.

Officers arrested the driver of the Nissan Altima, who was identified as Newsome, and the driver of the red Honda, who was identified as Anthony.

Newsome was wearing a plain white t-shirt and black skinny jeans as seen on the surveillance video, according to MPD.

Newsome was transported for further investigation and admitted to MPD that he was the owner of the black Nissan Altima.

Police also viewed his phone records which showed him to be on the scene of the accident.

Newsome also had photos of the same gun as the individual in the white shirt at the time of the incident, according to police.

