Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman dead after car crash on I-240 near Poplar Ave.

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman lost her life after a wreck on Friday morning.

The crash involving three cars occurred at 3:30 a.m.

Memphis Police officers closed down westbound lanes on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

$3.5M investment in workforce training at Northwest Community College
Summer break approaches, MPD plans to roll out Juvenile Crime Abatement Program
MPD plans to roll out Juvenile Crime Abatement Program amid summer break
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday; scattered storms return tonight, into early Saturday
5/19/23 First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday; scattered storms return late