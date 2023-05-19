Woman dead after car crash on I-240 near Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman lost her life after a wreck on Friday morning.

The crash involving three cars occurred at 3:30 a.m.

Memphis Police officers closed down westbound lanes on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.