Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Scattered showers or a few storms still expected tonight and lingering weekend clouds

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds in some areas with sun for others with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Many areas will remain dry through sunset. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. 

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms are possible overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn north at 5-15 mph. 

SATURDAY: A few showers could linger in the morning with clouds for much of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with very pleasant conditions. Lows will drop into the 50s to near 60 Saturday night with a partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will range from the low to mid 80s with clouds and sun each day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday through Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday; scattered storms return tonight, into early Saturday
5/19/23 First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday; scattered storms return late
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm but not too humid this afternoon