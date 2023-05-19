Scattered showers or a few storms still expected tonight and lingering weekend clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds in some areas with sun for others with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Many areas will remain dry through sunset. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms are possible overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn north at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few showers could linger in the morning with clouds for much of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with very pleasant conditions. Lows will drop into the 50s to near 60 Saturday night with a partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will range from the low to mid 80s with clouds and sun each day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday through Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

