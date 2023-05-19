Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD closed lanes on I-240 at Poplar Ave.

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers closed lanes on Interstate 240 on Friday morning.

Officers are investigating a crash on I-240 at Poplar Avenue coming from the flyover toward I-55.

One person was hurt in the wreck and taken to St. Francis Hospital.

MPD says all westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
Memphis airport gets new Southwest nonstop flight
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
New hotel development coming to Southaven
Major development in Southaven hopes to attract major conventions and tourists

Latest News

Crash on I-240
Traffic delay on I-55 bridge
Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delays on I-55 bridge
The scene on I-240
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240
The scene of the crash at Canada Road and Beverle Rivera Drive
Crash involving school bus delays traffic in Lakeland