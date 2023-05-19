MPD closed lanes on I-240 at Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers closed lanes on Interstate 240 on Friday morning.

Officers are investigating a crash on I-240 at Poplar Avenue coming from the flyover toward I-55.

One person was hurt in the wreck and taken to St. Francis Hospital.

MPD says all westbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

